Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,133,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.13. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

