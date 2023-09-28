Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 1.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after buying an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 800,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,395,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,968,000. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

