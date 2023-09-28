Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 3,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $94.35 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.91 and its 200-day moving average is $97.30.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
