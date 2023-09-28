Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $247,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,237,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 256,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 31,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 194,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 35,153 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VSGX opened at $50.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.2373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

