Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 2.7% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFRA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 287.7% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

