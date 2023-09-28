Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF during the second quarter worth about $171,000.

Shares of ERTH stock opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

