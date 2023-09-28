Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,857 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.15% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,370,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after purchasing an additional 679,218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 127,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS:NUSC opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The firm has a market cap of $972.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

