Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $88.56 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.33.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

