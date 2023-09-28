Laurel Wealth Planning LLC Sells 112 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $391.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $312.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.99. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

