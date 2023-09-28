Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Announces GBX 0.45 Dividend

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Learning Technologies Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LTG opened at GBX 65.97 ($0.81) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £521.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,205.73, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. Learning Technologies Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65.53 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.70 ($1.93).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.34) target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 105 ($1.28) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, GP Strategies, and Other segments.

