Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,022 shares of company stock worth $4,620,634 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

