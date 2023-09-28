Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Life Settlement Assets (LON:LSAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Life Settlement Assets Stock Performance

Shares of Life Settlement Assets stock opened at GBX 1.55 ($0.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £772,365.00, a PE ratio of 155.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.54. Life Settlement Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Life Settlement Assets Company Profile

Further Reading

Life Settlement Assets PLC, a closed-ended investment trust company, manages investments in whole and fractional interests in life settlement policies issued by life insurance companies operating primarily in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

