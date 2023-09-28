Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Shares Up 3.7%

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 92,919 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 71,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.55.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Lifezone Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.49.

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

