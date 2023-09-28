Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) & SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) and SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Lightspeed Commerce has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPS Commerce has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Lightspeed Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.0% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SPS Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightspeed Commerce $730.51 million 2.88 -$1.07 billion ($6.73) -2.06 SPS Commerce $450.88 million 13.86 $55.13 million $1.66 102.72

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and SPS Commerce’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SPS Commerce has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lightspeed Commerce. Lightspeed Commerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPS Commerce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lightspeed Commerce and SPS Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightspeed Commerce 1 7 10 0 2.50 SPS Commerce 0 2 3 0 2.60

Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 46.32%. SPS Commerce has a consensus price target of $182.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.12%. Given Lightspeed Commerce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightspeed Commerce is more favorable than SPS Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Lightspeed Commerce and SPS Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightspeed Commerce -132.94% -3.94% -3.71% SPS Commerce 12.53% 12.55% 10.12%

Summary

SPS Commerce beats Lightspeed Commerce on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's cloud platforms are designed interrelated elements, such as omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back-office operations management suite to improve customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Its platform functionalities include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale (POS), product and menu management, employee and inventory management, analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, and customer management solutions. The company also offers tailored financial solutions, such as Lightspeed Retail, Lightspeed eCommerce, Lightspeed Restaurant, and Lightspeed B2B solutions. In addition, it sells hardware, including tablets, customer facing displays, receipt printers, networking hardware, cash drawers, payment terminals, servers, stands, bar-code scanners, and an assortment of accessories, as well as provides installation and implementation services. The company was formerly known as Lightspeed POS Inc. and changed its name to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in August 2021. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc. provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships. The company also provides Fulfillment solution, an electronic data interchange solution that scales as a business grows, where companies use a single system to manage orders and logistics from various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces; and Analytics product that enables organizations to enhance visibility into how products are selling through a single connection across various sales channels, including wholesale, eCommerce, and marketplaces, as well as enhances access and usage of sales and inventory data through a combination of analytics applications, network of connections, and industry-leading expertise. In addition, it offers various complimentary products, such as assortment product, which simplifies the communication of robust, accurate item data by automatically translating item attributes, and hierarchies; and community product that allows organizations to accelerate digitization of their supply chain and improve collaboration with suppliers through change management and onboarding programs. The company was formerly known as St. Paul Software, Inc. and changed its name to SPS Commerce, Inc. in May 2001. SPS Commerce, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

