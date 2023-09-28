Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.69 million and $14.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,493,012 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,468,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369822 USD and is up 11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
