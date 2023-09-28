Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.69 million and $14.80 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 792,493,012 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 792,468,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00369822 USD and is up 11.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $14.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.