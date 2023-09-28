Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Down 3.2%

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.61. Approximately 75,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 610,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOGI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $74,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 50.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

