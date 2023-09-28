Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.43 and last traded at C$5.57. Approximately 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.02.

Madison Pacific Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Madison Pacific Properties (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Madison Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 99.89%. The firm had revenue of C$10.53 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Pacific Properties Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Madison Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Madison Pacific Properties Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Madison Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Madison Pacific Properties Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning, developing, and managing real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises office, industrial, commercial, retail, and multi-family rental real estate properties located in Metro Vancouver region, British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Alberta, Sudbury, Mississauga, Monetville, and Ontario.

