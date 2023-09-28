Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Manchester & London Price Performance
Shares of MNL opened at GBX 422.77 ($5.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.68 and a beta of 0.43. Manchester & London has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.45 ($6.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.09.
Manchester & London Company Profile
