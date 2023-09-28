Manchester & London (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MNL opened at GBX 422.77 ($5.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £169.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.68 and a beta of 0.43. Manchester & London has a 1 year low of GBX 318 ($3.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 493.45 ($6.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 438.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 420.09.

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

