Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Shares Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Manchester United were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANU. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter worth about $3,477,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MANU. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Manchester United in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Manchester United from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manchester United in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manchester United has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Manchester United Stock Performance

Manchester United stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. Manchester United plc has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.44.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $206.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.66%. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

