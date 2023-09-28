Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 117 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. StockNews.com cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.79.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

