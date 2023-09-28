Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 1.0% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $514.00 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $385.00 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $565.20.

Read Our Latest Report on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.