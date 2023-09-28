Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 2,685 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Leidos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.70.

Leidos Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,258. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.