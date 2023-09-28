Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 5,240 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of Genpact worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 71.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.14. 45,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. Research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Genpact from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

