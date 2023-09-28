Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Buys 808 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after buying an additional 875,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $144,189,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after acquiring an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth about $63,103,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $185.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.28 and a 12-month high of $209.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

