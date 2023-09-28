Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.21. The company had a trading volume of 98,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,468. The stock has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.04.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

