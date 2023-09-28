Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

