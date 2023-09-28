Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. TD Cowen cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COLM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,446. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.52. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

