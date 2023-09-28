Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.73 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Graco comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.05% of Graco worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Graco Price Performance

Graco stock opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.53. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.14 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 23.10%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.97%.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.