Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 5,406 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,022 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.