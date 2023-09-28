Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 631 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,803 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,804,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $754,864,000 after purchasing an additional 81,501 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in IQVIA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,707,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,576,000 after acquiring an additional 232,872 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.02. 136,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,210. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.79 and its 200 day moving average is $207.69.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. StockNews.com cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

