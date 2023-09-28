Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,303 shares. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

