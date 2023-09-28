Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 1,818 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 20.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.47. 685,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,258. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

