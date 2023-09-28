Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after acquiring an additional 301,756 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 68.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,722,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,286 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after acquiring an additional 427,038 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 226,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,394,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.07. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $72.82.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 149.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $5,944,257.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 650,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,851,917.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock valued at $221,526,369. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

