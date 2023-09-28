Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,498 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,923,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,618,561.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 13,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $849,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,831.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,434 shares of company stock worth $6,901,231. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $52.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,473,556. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of -119.43, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

