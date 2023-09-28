Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $83.03

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.03 and last traded at $84.29, with a volume of 72863 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average of $149.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

