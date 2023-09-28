Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 113,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after buying an additional 19,602,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $32.11 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $181.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

