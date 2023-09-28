Mayport LLC Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mayport LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in Tesla by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,392,916.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $11,831,270. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. DZ Bank cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $240.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $251.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.35. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $763.34 billion, a PE ratio of 68.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.