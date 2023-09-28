McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $263.64 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $283.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.42.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCD. Oppenheimer increased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,755 shares of company stock worth $6,736,738. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

