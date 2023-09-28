McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,720 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 3.0% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,460,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $217.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.
Bank of America Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
