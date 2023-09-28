McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 4.1% of McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 12.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,791 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.56.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.30. 619,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,552,300. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.31 and its 200 day moving average is $212.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

