Members Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,937 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Members Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $89.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total value of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

