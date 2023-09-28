MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,256.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,300.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,259.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

