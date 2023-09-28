Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q1 guidance to ($1.00)-($1.14) EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to -$1.14–$1.00 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 840.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 54,643 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 48,831 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,806,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

