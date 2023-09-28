Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.00)-($1.14) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.88). The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -$1.14–$1.00 EPS.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.43.

NASDAQ MU opened at $68.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.93. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,027,656.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

