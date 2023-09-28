Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429 ($5.24) and last traded at GBX 415 ($5.07). Approximately 8,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 220,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 410 ($5.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.77) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 416.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 448.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.56. The company has a market capitalization of £413 million, a PE ratio of 1,904.76 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Midwich Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,619.05%.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, technical and professional video products, audio and digital signage products, and broadcast products, as well as lighting and unified communications.

