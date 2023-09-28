MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 9.39%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 28.0 %

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. MillerKnoll has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MLKN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at MillerKnoll

In other news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $230,248.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,401,356.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

