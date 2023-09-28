MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. MillerKnoll also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.85-2.15 EPS.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.56. MillerKnoll has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $25.30.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.46%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLKN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at MillerKnoll

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 13,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $230,248.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,356.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

