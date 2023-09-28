Mina Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $370.11 million and $8.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,078,457,933 coins and its circulating supply is 975,376,101 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,078,430,572.8400393 with 975,296,029.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.37458009 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $7,781,863.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

