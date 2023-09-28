Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Stock Price Down 1%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.03 and last traded at C$2.04. 8,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 27,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mogo from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MOGO
Mogo Stock Up 3.4 %
About Mogo
Mogo Inc operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mogo
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Energy Stocks Shine as High Oil Prices Boost Dividend Yields
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Can Undervalued Healthcare Stocks Add Yield To Your Portfolio?
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 3 Reasons Micron is a Buy on Market Weakness
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.