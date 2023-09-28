Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,704 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.81. The company had a trading volume of 537,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

